DJOKO: "For me, it should be like a light switch that you turn on and off and it really brightens the room"

DJOKO aka Johannes Kolter's stock is on the rise and is considered as one of the brighter talents in the ever-innovative German music scene, with his fresh take on house music through labels such as Rawsome Deep, PIV, Berg Audio and many others.

In this video, the Cologne-based producer shows how he approaches building up a track from scratch, utilising only samples from his latest sample pack out on PIV records.

Careful consideration when layering samples is key and Johannes takes time to ensure that the feel is right and taking into account the club environment in which the tracks are likely to be heard.

"To create some tension, let's simulate a little drop thing. We group the two kick samples together and add another filter. Part of the trick is where I test if it would work. For me, it should be like a light switch that you turn on and off and it really brightens the room."

"If a certain section works, then it's for me worth expanding into a whole track, you know, this idea works."

PIV SAMPLES 001 is available now for €40 and the contains a finely curated selection of blistering pads, ethereal atmospheres and hypnotic grooves, all recorded in 24-bit. Some of the hardware and software used includes the Korg Prologue, Nord Lead A1, Rob Papen Blue, u-he Diva, Roland TR-3 and TR-8s.