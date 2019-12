Last week MusicRadar headed over to Magnetic Festival in Prague. In the video above we catch up with Dutch DJ superstar, Sander van Doorn and talk about DJ tech, adding visuals to the DJ set and the tracks he's playing out right now.

Also, don't miss our previous interview with Magnetic founder and DJ, John Culter. Plus, many more longer interviews from Magnetic coming soon; including Steve Aoki, Nervo, Tommy Trash, Showtek and Chuckie. All due for release as part of our online DJ Expo in June.