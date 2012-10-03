Loopmasters unveils new DJ Mixtools packs

PRESS RELEASE: DJ Mixtools from Loopmasters is a concept for forward-thinking DJs and live artists. Imagine buying a track but then being able to separate that track into its key elements and having royalty-free access to remix, effect, chop and loop the parts in your own individual style to create an exciting and refreshing new mix.

Here are the latest titles to be added to this growing series:

COMPLEXTRO VOL 1 is a fresh collection of broken down tracks which are inspired by artists such as Wolfgang Gartner, Porter Robinson, Mord Fustang to name but a few

Loopmasters producer UTKU S who is known internationally for his fantastic sounding and technical productions has created a unique and exclusive collection of COMPLEXTRO tracks which are broken down into progressive stems allowing you to mix, remix, loop and add that ultra-cool groove element to your set.

Offering new and exciting possibilities for studio production and live performance, these tools give a DJ the ability to essentially remix live and essentially raises the bar for tools a DJ has at his disposal to work a crowd. Producers will also find these long evolving loops and bonus one shots invaluable in their studios to create new tracks and form the basis for remixes and new music.

COMPLEXTRO VOL 1 includes 4 Fully Mixed tracks and 64 long evolving stems, plus 52 Bonus Sounds to complement the packs - all at 128 Bpm in the Key of G.

NU SCHOOL DEEP HOUSE VOL1 is a fresh collection of broken down tracks which are inspired by the new breed of DJs and producers such as Jamie Jones, Maceo Plex, Seth Troxler, Maya Jane Coles, Tale Of Us, Julio Bashmore, Eats Everything, Subb-An, Dyed Soundorom, Art Department, Davide Squillace, and Danny Dazeartists to name but a few

Loopmasters award winning producer ANDY LEE has put together four stunning NU SCHOOL DEEP HOUSE tracks which are broken down into progressive stems allowing you to mix, remix, loop and add that ultra-cool groove element to your set.

NU SCHOOL DEEP HOUSE VOL1 includes 4 Fully Mixed tracks and 43 long evolving stems, plus 14 Bonus Sounds to complement the packs - all at 123 Bpm in the Key of C Minor.

NU SCHOOL DEEP HOUSE VOL2 is a fresh collection of broken down tracks which are inspired by the new breed of DJs and producers such as Jamie Jones, Maceo Plex, Seth Troxler, Maya Jane Coles, Tale Of Us, Julio Bashmore, Eats Everything, Subb-An, Dyed Soundorom, Art Department, Davide Squillace, and Danny Dazeartists to name but a few

Loopmasters award winning producer ANDY LEE has put together four more stunning NU SCHOOL DEEP HOUSE tracks which are broken down into progressive stems allowing you to mix, remix, loop and add that ultra-cool groove element to your set.

NU SCHOOL DEEP HOUSE VOL 2 includes 4 Fully Mixed tracks and 28 long evolving stems, plus 24 Bonus Sounds to complement the packs - all at 123 Bpm in the Key of C Minor.

Each pack is created by some of the most respected producers in the scene professionally mastered using state of the art analogue EQ, compression and limiting. All DJ MIXTOOLS are ROYALTY FREE meaning they can be legally released as part of a fresh production.

