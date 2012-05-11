Loopmasters adds new DJ Mixtools titles

PRESS RELEASE: DJ Mixtools from Loopmasters is a concept for forward-thinking DJs and live artists. Imagine buying a track but then being able to separate that track into its key elements and having royalty-free access to remix, effect, chop and loop the parts in your own individual style to create an exciting and refreshing new mix.

Here are the latest titles to be added to this growing series.

mix fx 2

MIX FX V2 is a great collection of DJ FX, Long Evolving Gated Effects, Builds, Rises, Booms, Crashes, Deep Chords, Echo FX and Impacts which Producers and DJs alike will find invaluable in the Mix, or to make tracks with in the studio.

These Sound FX are designed to work perfectly in sync with your tunes and will compliment House, Techno, Tech House, Dubstep, Drum & Bass, Cinematic and Down tempo Styles.

Mix FX V2 includes 600Mb of 24Bit Content produced by Dom Kane and has 125 Loops including 47 Long Samples including 28 16 bar risers, and 17 32 bar risers. There are 19 spectacular Crash FX, and 24 Fx one shots including Bombs, Noises, Sweeps and Stabs.

Mix FX2 is the perfect addition to your DJ or production sound collection, providing additional dynamics to your performance and complimenting other Mixtools titles.

Producers will also love the versatility of this pack when creating tracks from scratch. Only the very best studio equipment and technologies have been used in the making of this package.

DJ mix tools 28 - progressive tech house vol2

PROGRESSIVE TECH HOUSE 2 is a fresh collection of broken tracks which are inspired by artists such as MARK KNIGHT, DEADMAU5, D.RAMIREZ, PRYDA, DANIEL PORTMAN and DINKA.

Loopmasters producer DJ Re-Zone who is known internationally for his fantastic sounding and technical productions has created a unique and exclusive collection of PROGRESSIVE TECH HOUSE tracks which are broken down into progressive stems allowing you to mix, remix, loop and add that ultra-cool groove element to your set, or studio productions.

If you are a fan of labels like TOOLROOM, ANJUNA DEEP, SPINNIN', Cr2, IBOGA, BAROQUE and PINKSTAR then these tools are for you. Offering new and exciting possibilities for studio production and live performance, these tools give a DJ the ability to essentially remix live and essentially raises the bar for tools a DJ has at his disposal to work a crowd. Producers will also find these long evolving loops and bonus one shots invaluable in their studios to create new tracks and form the basis for remixes and new music.

DJ mix tools 29 builds and breakdown fx vol.2

DJ Mix Tools 29 Builds And Breakdown FX Vol.2

PROGRESSIVE TECH HOUSE V2 includes 4 Fully Mixed tracks and 60 long evolving stems, plus 17 Bonus Sounds to complement the packs - all at 127 Bpm in the Key of E

BUILD & BREAKDOWN FX V2 is an exclusive collection of brand new build and breakdown FX for progressive DJs and producers looking for the transitional sounds to complement their live sets or productions. Created to complement the existing DJ Mixtools packs, and useful for styles from House through Dubstep, Drum and Bass, Trance and Minimal, you can elevate the mix, drop out, breakdown and rebuild your tracks with these superb samples from Marc Adamo.

The 89 samples in this collection include 5 Clap Loops, 9 Cymbal Builds and Fx, 9 Atmospheric sound Beds, 4 Impact Shots, 4 Kick Drum Builds, 7 Mixed Drum Builds, 8 Noise Fx Loops, 19 Rise FX and Synth 24 Builds.

If you like deep, futuristic dance floor sounds and are looking for a great pack of add on DJ Tools or transitional FX to complement your set - then this pack from Loopmasters DJ Mixtools series has your name all over it!

Check the demo to see what can be done with the sounds in this pack - then add your imagination and start tweaking!

