20 artists choose 20 tracks you need to hear

“I have to confess, I’m not a huge fan of cheesy vocal House music tracks but this one is special to me. It was in the early days of the Chicago House music scene and one of the first Deep/Acid House songs I heard.

The chorus is so cool! Simple and powerful with a huge R&B topline that perfectly works. For the 303 bassline lovers – like me – the acid part is brilliant. Not too heavy, just something to replace a real bass, the original purpose of this machine.”