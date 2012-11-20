20 artists choose 20 tracks you need to hear
Brodinski
"It's really difficult to find one track that I love so much, but if i had to choose one right now It would be Joris Voorn's Incident. I discovered it almost 10 years ago and I'm still obsessed with it!"
Paul van Dyk
"This certainly has to be seen to be understood. Miyavi looks (and dances) just like Michael Jackson, but plays guitar more like theHot Chili Peppers. Kreva’s the rapper (in both English and Japanese on Strong) and I think he’s also the drummer on this track. Put all that together and you have something very special indeed.”
Don Rimini
“I have to confess, I’m not a huge fan of cheesy vocal House music tracks but this one is special to me. It was in the early days of the Chicago House music scene and one of the first Deep/Acid House songs I heard.
The chorus is so cool! Simple and powerful with a huge R&B topline that perfectly works. For the 303 bassline lovers – like me – the acid part is brilliant. Not too heavy, just something to replace a real bass, the original purpose of this machine.”
xKore
“This music is very different to what I produce but all of Yoko Kanno’s works and especially the soundtrackfor Ghost In The Shell have been the biggest inspirations for me. I love how freeform they are and how she tries to capture character and an image in her pieces, above all else.
"The sounds she used were super fresh for the time and stay fresh sounding to this day. Most of my melodic pieces are inspired by this music and my bass music is inspired by the philosophies she produces by.”
Myon & Shane 54
“David Morales was the greatest remixer of all time, and if you compare his version to the original, it’s easy to see why he was the choice of every A-list artist on the planet.
“He didn’t change much, but his production gave the song the right commercial appeal without losing the original direction. An incredible record, we will listen to forever.”
Mason
"Those punchy stabs... That snappy bass sound.. Those lush pads... The way the drums are recorded... You've got to go and listen for yourself. It just has everything we’re also looking for in our own records.”
Elite Force
“I love this track; its warmth, its organic musicality and how it’s the complete antithesis to most music in 2012.”
Cosmic Gate
"We produced this track as a kind of anthem song for the Ministry Of SoundTrance Nation compilation, which we mixed/released beginning of the year. During the summer this track evolved into a massive floor filler.”
Deekline
“Great use of 808, and it represents a wonderful time of very iconic Bass music.”
Patrick Hagenaar
“I chose this particular track because I love the raw emotion in the song and also the great contrasts throughout the track. I included a link to a live version as Ben’s songs seem to do more justice live.”
Leon Boiler
"Produced by KhoMha it was pretty underrated when it was first released and I rediscovered it in spring. It rocks the crowds everywhere. A banger for a broad range of DJs.”
Mumbai Science
"Everybody should love this. Released in 1990 on R&S records, this track is one of our big inspirations. Thanks to tracks like this Belgium still has a big influence. We love the old skool rave sounds and like to use them in our own tracks.”
Solarstone
“This is one of only two records ever released on the Lemon Sol label in1992. Journey Into Rhyhtm is actually the B-side. It’s one of my all time favourite down-tempo tripping records. I tried to license it for my Chilled-Out Euphoria compilation in 2001, but nobody had any idea who was behind either Lemon Sol Records or Bizarre Tracks. It’s a gem.”
Andy Moor
“The bassline is always moving and the melody is extremely catchy and has a great feel good factor. Above all, it still sounds good today proving that EDM doesn’t all have to be disposable.”
Mat Playford
"The thing I love the most is a thing that many people in the game don't do or love - analogue sequencers. I love it because they sound alive and we are getting far too on-the-grid with everything these days. 'The robots are are only in it for the oil'"
John O'Callaghan
"This has to be one of my all-time favourite tunes and it comes from back in the day when I used to be a clubber. Even though I’m usually playing Trance when I DJ, it’s really this unexpected Tech-Trance that captured my imagination back then. I don’t think the record is even available to buy any more. Check this out for cool!”
Sirkus Sirkus
“This is my favourite piece of music ever written. It captures so much emotion. Each time I hear this I feel my eyes welling up. There is a feeling of being lost and then found, with a driving energy to the music as it builds adding aggression to the deep spacey synth strings. It’s a nostalgic piece of my childhood that I have rediscovered and now really appreciate musically.”
Human Life
“Most people are likely familiarwith the KLF’s major label album The White Room, but there is an entirely different album with thesame name that was never released. All the songs are completely different from the versions we all know and its got more of a Acid House ‘summer of love vibe’ than the released versions which are bigger and busier.
"All these versions have this really nasty and analogue-sounding vibe to them and I really just cant get enough of it. A highlight of the album is the track Go To Sleep which was never released. I absolutely love the vibe and production on here... Especially the synths! A massive inspiration to the music I’m working on today.”
Freefall Collective
"Everyone ought to check this out. It has a lovely melancholy and emotive vibe. I just can’t stop playing it!"
Counterstrike
"I'm all about the 80s at the moment and this song pretty much nails that vibe perfectly, but with a unique African twist. African New Wave?”