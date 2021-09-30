More

The ultimate mini gain machine? Diezel scales down with the new $329.99 VH Micro guitar amp

Bringing VH4 hi-gain heaven to more players

We love it when higher end brands get more affordable, and Diezel is joining the mini head fun with its new 30-watt VH Micro; bringing the tones of its mighty VH4 guitar amp to more of us.

It's based on that amp's 3rd channel - one favoured by no less than Tool's Adam Jones and also the basis for Diezel's VH4 pedal. With that pedal around the £250 region, the VH Micro comes in at $329.99, but this is a solid state affair and not valve like its big brother. 

Fans of crystal clean tones should apply elsewhere - this is a dirty beast of a mini head with gain to spare. 

Diezel’s lauded Deep and Presence knobs are present and correct for dialling in that definition. There's also a three-band EQ, gain and volume as you'd expect.

There's an effects loop for integrating your delays and reverb pedal, with a 24V universal-voltage power-supply included. Dimensions are : 9.5” (w) x 6.25” (d) x 5.25” (h) and weight is 4 lbs.

