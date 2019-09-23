Devious Machines’ Pitch Monster plugin can create big harmonies or completely change your voice

Devious Machines says that its Pitch Monster plugin can have a transformative effect on your audio, enabling you to create big harmonies from a monophonic part or to change the character or gender of your voice completely using the granular, formant-shifting and vocoder engines.

Pitch Monster offers up to eight voices of polyphony and can operate across a 6-octave range. What’s more, each voice can have eight voices of unison, giving you the potential to create a whopping 64-voice stack.

We’re told that the plugin can be played as if it were an instrument - there’s realtime MIDI control and low latency performance. There are programmable chord memories, along with hundreds of presets.