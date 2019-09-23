More

Devious Machines’ Pitch Monster plugin can create big harmonies or completely change your voice

It features granular, formant and vocoder engines

Devious Machines says that its Pitch Monster plugin can have a transformative effect on your audio, enabling you to create big harmonies from a monophonic part or to change the character or gender of your voice completely using the granular, formant-shifting and vocoder engines.

Pitch Monster offers up to eight voices of polyphony and can operate across a 6-octave range. What’s more, each voice can have eight voices of unison, giving you the potential to create a whopping 64-voice stack.

We’re told that the plugin can be played as if it were an instrument - there’s realtime MIDI control and low latency performance. There are programmable chord memories, along with hundreds of presets.

Find out more and download a demo on the Devious Machines website. Pitch Monster’s regular price is £80, but it’s currently available for £60. It runs on PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats.

