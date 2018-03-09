Death By Audio turns its “evil brains” to envelope filters with Deep Animation pedal

Death By Audio has announced the latest pedal to spawn from the company’s “evil brains”, the Deep Animation envelope filter.

One of our favourite pedals from NAMM this year, the Deep Animation offers a wide range of quacky tones and a built-in drive.

Controls include a six-band frequency selector, plus sensitivity, intensity and volume knobs.

Elsewhere, an up/down switch alternates between two different envelopes: up is “a gnarly overdrive beast”, while down is “a funky sweat dancing partner”.

What’s more, players can connect a drum machine or mic up a kick drum and connect it to the trigger input so the filter moves with the beat.

DBA reckons the Deep Animation sounds good with bass, guitar, synth or anything that can be plugged in.

The Deep Animation is available now for $270 from Death By Audio.