deadmau5 gets his own signature Subpac strap-on subwoofer

Subpac, the creator of wearable bass products, has announced a new collaboration with deadmau5: a special limited edition version of the M2 vest .

Featuring the familiar mouse head on the back, and promising an immersive physical audio experience, this features new materials for “enhanced vibratory field and impact”. We’re also told that there are new, optimised tactile transducers for improved accuracy and energy efficiency, and a new ergonomic shape for maximum body contact and comfort.

If you’re worrying about getting whiffy, Subpac says that the nanosilver treated materials will control bacteria and odor created during active use, and there’s also a slimmer control box. You get Bluetooth 4.0 compatibility with A2DP streaming (wired connections are also supported), while the high-capacity Li-ion rechargeable battery promises to power the vest for more than six hours on a single charge.

Subpac says that it will be donating 100% of the proceeds from sales of the vest to StudioFeed , Black Table Arts and Maria Batlle Foundation .