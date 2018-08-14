deadmau5 dared someone to circuit-bend the Bible, so they did

Look Mum No Computer (AKA Sam Battl) is renowned for his unusual circuit-bending exploits - his projects include the Furby Organ, Lightsaber Theremin and Synth Bike - but his latest wheeze could mark the start of a different chapter (and verse) in his career.

In response to a request from deadmau5 on Twitter, Battl has circuit-bent the Wonder Bible, an audio book player that includes both the Old and New Testaments. The result is the ‘Wonder Wonder Bible’, and you can check it out in the video above.

Cattl stresses that no offence is meant here, and that he’s simply making The Good Book “more accessible for the avant garde inclined”.

Find out more about Look Mum No Computer on his website.

(Via Create Digital Music)