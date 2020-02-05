David Guetta takes you inside his Ibiza studio: “this is my perfect setup”

Love him or hate him, David Guetta has undoubtedly been one of EDM’s most successful DJ/producers over the past 20 years, setting a career template that many aspire to follow.

He recently invited speaker specialist Genelec inside his Ibiza studio to discuss his new 7380A Smart Active Subwoofers, which he’s added to complement his 1234A three-way Smart Active Monitors.

“In the previous system that I had, the subs were so loud that they were not really realistic,” Guetta explains. “If I would mix with those subs, sometimes I would end up with a record that didn’t have enough bass when played on other systems - because the bass in my room was so huge.”

Thanks to the new monitoring system, though, this is no longer a problem: “It gives the feeling of how it’s going to sound in the club, but it’s also realistic,” coos David. “This is my reference, and this is my perfect setup.”

Check out the video above to see Guetta discussing not only his monitors, but also how he might go about creating a track in his studio.