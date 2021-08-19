Dave Mustaine gets candid about Megadeth and Metallica in his Gibson Icons interview

Over an hour of Dave Mustaine talking about his life as a musician is always going to be worth watching, but this latest Icons episode of Gibson TV is probably the best interview we've seen with the thrash legend.

Mustaine is now a Gibson signature artist with some of his future models already revealed, so don't expect much detail on his Jackson, ESP and Dean days, but this isn't a Gibson advert either and there's plenty of candid insight to process on everything from his upbringing to Metallica and of course, Megadeth. And the animated intro and archive clips are incredible!

Dave Ellefson is conspicuous by his complete absence from the Megadeth story here, probably due to fairly recent controversy. And here's another spoiler: a lot of other members got fired in Megadeth.