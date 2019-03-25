Dave Davies’ iconic Flying V is going under the hammer

Dave Davies is one of the Flying V’s most infamous proponents - namely for his habit of playing the guitar in between its wings - and now his very own 1958 korina-bodied Gibson electric guitar is going up for auction.

Purchased on tour in June 1965, the guitar was used to record Till The End Of The Day and played by Davies on TV show Shindig - he owned the guitar until 1992.

(Image credit: Heritage Auctions)

The listing by Heritage Auctions notes that the V has been refinished and features a repaired heel crack and broken Gibson logo, although its components are otherwise original, including the PAF humbuckers.

Dave Davies’ 1958 Gibson Flying V is due to be sold on 21 May 2019 by Heritage Auctions - it was last sold in 1995 for $33,150, and we’re expecting quite an increase on that figure this time around...

This isn’t the most high-profile guitar to go under the hammer this year; that accolade goes to David Gilmour, who is selling 120 of his guitars, including his iconic Black Strat.