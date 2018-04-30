Darkglass unveils updated Vintage bass preamp pedals

Darkglass Electronics has announced two updated bass preamp pedals, the Vintage Ultra V2 and Vintage Deluxe V3.

The Vintage Ultra V2 adds a dedicated headphone output and impulse-response cab emulation for its balanced direct out, which can be loaded and changed via USB using the free Darkglass software suite.

New tone-shaping features take the Vintage Deluxe V3 up a gear, with an addition low-mid frequency switch (12dB of cut/boost at 500Hz) and a high-mid frequency switch (12dB of cut/boost at 1.5kHz).

Otherwise, both pedals feature the same functionality as their forebears, including the tone circuit from the Vintage Microtubes pedal, expanded via additional active EQs, distortion blend, plus Attack and Grunt frequency emphasis switches.

The Vintage Ultra V2 and Vintage Deluxe V3 are available from early May for £389 and £309 respectively. Head over to Darkglass Electronics for more info.