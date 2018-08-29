More

Darkglass Electronics debuts Hyper Luminal Hybrid Compressor pedal

Stompbox digitally models classic compressors

Darkglass Electronics has unveiled the Hyper Luminal Hybrid Compressor, which aims to digitally model some of the industry’s foremost side-chain circuits.

Three models are onboard: Bus, modelled after the Solid State Logic Bus Compressor; FET, based on the UA 1176; and Sym, based on Darkglass’s own Super Symmetry, now discontinued.

Intriguingly, Darkglass has also equipped the pedal with touch-through metal sensors to set compression ratio and mode, promising “a very new, intimate and pleasant user experience”. We admit it: we want to touch it.

Other features include a 10-LED gain reduction meter; blend, time, compression and level knobs; and 18V operation from a 9V power supply.

Plus, the free Darkglass Suite for PC/Mac allows users to load any additional models that are added over time.

The Hyper Luminal Hybrid Compressor is available from mid-September for £235. See Darkglass Electronics for more info.

