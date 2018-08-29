Darkglass Electronics debuts Hyper Luminal Hybrid Compressor pedal

Darkglass Electronics has unveiled the Hyper Luminal Hybrid Compressor, which aims to digitally model some of the industry’s foremost side-chain circuits.

Three models are onboard: Bus, modelled after the Solid State Logic Bus Compressor; FET, based on the UA 1176; and Sym, based on Darkglass’s own Super Symmetry, now discontinued.

Intriguingly, Darkglass has also equipped the pedal with touch-through metal sensors to set compression ratio and mode, promising “a very new, intimate and pleasant user experience”. We admit it: we want to touch it.

Other features include a 10-LED gain reduction meter; blend, time, compression and level knobs; and 18V operation from a 9V power supply.

Plus, the free Darkglass Suite for PC/Mac allows users to load any additional models that are added over time.

The Hyper Luminal Hybrid Compressor is available from mid-September for £235. See Darkglass Electronics for more info.