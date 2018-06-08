Danelectro’s Cash Cow overdrive pedal promises to beef up your tone

Danelectro has announced the latest pedal to join its affordable Billionaire series, the Cash Cow Overdrive.

The Cash Cow aims to produce the sound of a 100-watt amp stack from a pedal, spanning tones from crunch up to full-on ‘brown sound’ territory.

Cutting through a mix should prove no problem, apparently, with a wide range promised from the volume, gain, treble and bass controls.

Elsewhere, there’s all-metal construction, a soft-touch true bypass footswitch and 9V power supply operation.

The Cash Cow is available now for $79/£89. See Danelectro for more info.