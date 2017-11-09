Danelectro’s Billionaire pedal series promises tonal riches

Danelectro was among the very first companies to offer ultra-affordable stompboxes, and for 2017, the US guitar co has launched four new offerings.

Spanning overdrive, rotary, boost and tremolo, the new pedals all come in at $79 or under, while the Battery Billionaire promises vintage-style tone from vintage-style batteries… The jury’s still out on that one.

Anyhow, these all sound pretty tasty from demo videos, and all four feature true bypass switching, die-cast cases and high-gloss classic car finishes.

Head on through the gallery to check ’em out, and visit Billionaire Tone for more info. They’re available in the USA right now, with European/UK availability TBA.