Danelectro unveils new ‘vintage pedals’, The Eisenhower Fuzz and The Breakdown overdrive

Danelectro has unveiled the first in a new line of ‘vintage pedals’, The Eisenhower Fuzz and The Breakdown overdrive.
According to Danelectro, The Eisenhower Fuzz is “based on one of the greatest octave fuzz pedals ever”, but adds gain and EQ controls to the original design.
A flat-sculpt toggle adds bass and drops mids for a more cutting tone.
The Breakdown, meanwhile, “evokes the tone used by a guitar god to record his first album in 1968”, apparently.
A six-position selector attenuates the input to the pedal: 1-3 are designed to be left on all the time, while 4-6 hit the input of the amp hard for break-up tones.
Both pedals feature silent true bypass switching, and are available now for $149 each. See Danelectro for more info.