Danelectro unveils new ‘vintage pedals’, The Eisenhower Fuzz and The Breakdown overdrive

Danelectro has unveiled the first in a new line of ‘vintage pedals’, The Eisenhower Fuzz and The Breakdown overdrive.

According to Danelectro, The Eisenhower Fuzz is “based on one of the greatest octave fuzz pedal s ever”, but adds gain and EQ controls to the original design.

A flat-sculpt toggle adds bass and drops mids for a more cutting tone.

The Breakdown, meanwhile, “evokes the tone used by a guitar god to record his first album in 1968”, apparently.

A six-position selector attenuates the input to the pedal: 1-3 are designed to be left on all the time, while 4-6 hit the input of the amp hard for break-up tones.

Both pedals feature silent true bypass switching, and are available now for $149 each. See Danelectro for more info.