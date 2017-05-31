Dan Maines talks Clutch, Psychic Warfare and tonal minimalism

This sense of minimalism extends across nearly all of Maines’ approach as a member of Clutch.

Not many players at his level will stick to a single bass guitar for an entire set - but as Maines quite rightly points out, there’s simply no point in over-egging things in a band that thrive on “pure rock fury”, as the title of their best-known album has it. For him, it really is as plug-in-and-play as it gets.

I don’t really switch guitars during a set these days. I’ve been sticking with my Rickenbacker for a fair while now

“I don’t really switch guitars during a set these days,” says Maines. “I’ve been sticking with my Rickenbacker for a fair while now, which is a bit unusual for me as I used to switch guitars every year or so. It’s a 4003 in Fireglo that I’ve slightly modified - I took out the original pickups and put in the humbuckers from the 4004 model.

“They’re the same ones you would find in the Lemmy signature Rick. I’ve been using that bass for a good few years now, and I take advantage of its stereo output. I’ve got two different amp setups on stage, one for the lows and then another for the mids and highs.”

He adds: “I’ve got a couple of those American Heritage SVT heads, which I use to power an 8x10 and then a 1x15. But when I’m overseas, Ampeg will help me out with some loaner gear. Whatever’s available is what I’ll end up using, but it’ll be some form of SVT Classic. I like the new Heritage models, which are kinda like a throwback, or rather trying to replicate what they were producing in the States as most of the production moved overseas.

“It’s like they’ve tried to create something that closely mimics some of the amplifiers they made in the 70s. They sound warm and the distortion sounds very natural. I’ve used solid-state amps over the years, or some that only have a tube pre-amp section, which were all good amps - but I don’t think they’ll ever be able to surpass what you get from a full tube SVT.”