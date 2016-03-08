Clutch's Neil Fallon and Tim Sult talk Psychic Warfare

But if they followed their instincts in the songwriting, the filtering of the material to meet their standards involved quite an unusual process during pre-production.

“It was definitely more intense,” notes the vocalist/guitarist, “But that was by design. For example, once we had the songs more or less written we would rehearse them in a running order every day before we recorded them.

“It actually took us a long time to decide on a final track listing,” adds Sult. “Where we felt really sounded like an album as opposed to just a bunch of songs. It’s the first time we’ve ever done that in terms of playing all the songs through to try and find a good track listing.”

“It was sadistic to a point,” admits a deadpan Fallon. “But even though that was demanding. We knew it would end up helping the process.”

It certainly did. And while there’s Clutch calling cards all over Psychic Warfare there are some surprises, too. A fair few of them are down to the frontman playing more guitar on a Clutch record than he ever has before, often with his favourite G&L T-style model through a vintage 1968 Fender Super Reverb.

His biting blues on A Quick Death In Texas, the downright funky Your Love Is Incarceration and the brooding Western vibe (via an Electro- Harmonix Micro Synth) of Doom Saloon add a freshness and depth to the Clutch sound.

“It kind of ended up that way,” he shrugs on his six-string input, “It’s hard to say, I cannot sing and play guitar to a riff that I didn’t write. If I wrote the song, and was part of the process of writing the lick, I can play the guitar with it as well.

“It’s always a bit of a struggle deciding whether to beef up the song live and play the guitar, because maybe that makes the vocal suffer. Playing a guitar can sometimes be an albatross around the neck, so I’m still always having that conversation with myself.”

What was an easier decision was the road-testing of 75 per cent of the record live on the Earth Rocker run before they ever entered the studio with producer, Machine.

“It’s the most important step I think,” the singer notes. “We’ve recorded songs that were written in the studio and invariably they end up being a case of, ‘I wish I had done this and I wish I had done that’. Those moments only occur on stage.

“Any music’s most brilliant points occur on stage and when you overthink it that’s when it can become less musical. Whereas the gut instincts where you know the part forwards and backwards, when you’re just playing with it, that’s when the fun starts.”

“But we’ve done that since day one,” notes Sult. “As soon as we have a new idea that sounds like a song, we play it live. Even if it’s just an intro. If we have a new riff that we like we’ll use it as an intro somewhere in the set, so we can practise it because it’s fun to play.”