Daft Punk’s TR-909 drum machine is up for sale and you can bid for it

It’s been Around The World (possibly) and has brought Da Funk (unconfirmed), but now Daft Punk’s Roland TR-909 drum machine could be a Fresh addition to your studio.

Said to have previously been owned by Thomas Bangalter, one half of the French duo, this is now in the possession of a shop called Vintage & Analogue Occasion, which has listed it for sale on its Facebook page. In a nice twist, the unit is still programmed with the settings for Revolution 909, the fifth single from Daft Punk’s 1997 album Homework.

“Needless to say, it's a collector's item, so it's impossible to set a price,” says Vintage & Analogue Occasion’s post. “We will sell it to the highest bidder...”

What that bid will be remains to be seen, but we suspect that you might need to have pretty deep pockets if you want to secure this slice of dance music hardware history. If you’re a big Daft Punk fan, however, you might consider it worth Burnin’ through your savings for.

(Via Resident Advisor)