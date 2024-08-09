“Say goodbye to awkward placement and bulky tripods, it’s time to reclaim your performance space”: Singer-songwriters, players with large 'boards, D’Addario’s adjustable pedalboard mic stand could be the stage space-saver you are looking for

In this, the golden age of guitar effects pedals, our pedalboards are expanding, and that can be an issue for live performance, where, unless you are Taylor Swift or Metallica, stage space is at a premium. D’Addario might just have the answer, with the XNPD Pedalboard Mic Stand promising to “reclaim your performance space”.

We are suckers for a clever accessory and besides being a market leader in acoustic and electric guitar strings, D’Addario has quite the side-hustle going on with its accessories line, what with its Satch co-designed Auto Lock Swivel Strap putting an end to twisted guitar straps on models with rear-mounted strap buttons like the Gibson SG. And now this.

Yes, pedalboard real estate comes similarly at a premium. But D’Addario’s mic stand is a relatively small sacrifice, with a footprint similar to a standard-sized effects pedal.

It was designed to integrate seamlessly with the D’Addario XNPD Pedalboard but the NYC company says it will fit any rail-style ‘board, which is to say it will fit most player’s setups. Note, it isn’t suitable for single-rail pedalboards, but two rails deep and over and you’re good to go. That Pedaltrain Novo 24 spaceship you’ve got there is not going to tip over with this.

(Image credit: D'Addario)

D’Addario says is a lightweight design and portable, too, which is part of the whole selling point; you don’t have to take a tripod stand with you or those big round-based efforts.

Simply clamp the stand to your pedalboard – maybe taking the opportunity to swap out that crazy modulated delay pedal out that everyone in the band keeps complaining about – attach the telescopic stand, adjust it for your ideal performance position and stick your preferred live vocal microphone on it.

“Say goodbye to awkward placement and bulky tripods,” says D’Addario, “it’s time to reclaim your performance space.” Well, that’s the idea, and it could come in handy.

Who knows, it might even resolve those intra-band tensions about the size of your pedalboard and just how much room you need to do your thing. It could save the band! Well, if so, the £93.50 (what’s that, $119?) would be well spent. See D’Addario for more.