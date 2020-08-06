Could this be the simplest and easiest AI mastering plugin yet?

Whether you like it or not, AI is changing the mastering landscape, giving musicians a hi-tech alternative to polishing tracks themselves or passing them over to a more qualified human.

But although the concept of automatic mastering certainly isn’t new, we’ve never seen a plugin that does it that’s quite as simple as Exonic UK’s AI Master. This ‘fully automatic mastering processor’ has just two buttons: Analyse and Master. Just switch from the first mode to the second once your track has finished playing and you’re done.

Of course, the value of the plugin depends completely on how happy you are with the results it gives you. There’s no scope for adjustment on the part of the user, so you’re completely at the mercy of your robot engineer.