Could the OSS Enterprise synth boldly go where no plugin has gone before?

Offering elements of vector, additive, subtractive and wavetable synthesis, Ocean Swift Software’s OSS Enterprise is a hybrid plugin that promises to take you on a journey of sonic exploration.

You can choose the synthesis method for each of the four oscillators, and there are dual filters. The vector synthesis enables mixing of the oscillators (with dedicated LFOs of the X and Y parameters) and there are built-in effects, too.

Ocean Swift tells us that Enterprise has been carefully optimised to reduce CPU load, and you can also turn off sections of the synth that you’re not using to save on power. More than 400 factory presets are included, with more available as DLC expansions.

Enterprise is available for Windows as a VST plugin for the introductory price of €45 (regular price €60). You can also buy the Supreme edition, which includes all the DLCs, for €60 (regular price €75).