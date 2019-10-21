Could D16’s Godfazer modulation effect plugin be all-powerful?

D16 has released the Godfazer, the latest in its SilverLine range of plugins , and what’s said to be the most powerful modulation effect that the company has ever created.

The action kicks off in the Ensemble section, which includes 22 effect types/models that cover the likes of BBD-based choruses, Solina-style ensembles, rotary speakers, tremolos, auto-panners and more.

Then there are two multi-filter modules, each capable of calling on 40 types/models including resonant and vowel filters, EQs and phasers. These are followed by two modulation blocks, which are routed independently to each multi-filter and can be loaded with a Constant modifier, LFO generator, peak follower or step sequencer.

Shipping with 100 presets, Godfazer will be available soon for PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats. A price has yet to be confirmed.