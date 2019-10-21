Could D16’s Godfazer modulation effect plugin be all-powerful?

D16 has released the Godfazer, the latest in its SilverLine range of plugins, and what’s said to be the most powerful modulation effect that the company has ever created.
The action kicks off in the Ensemble section, which includes 22 effect types/models that cover the likes of BBD-based choruses, Solina-style ensembles, rotary speakers, tremolos, auto-panners and more.
Then there are two multi-filter modules, each capable of calling on 40 types/models including resonant and vowel filters, EQs and phasers. These are followed by two modulation blocks, which are routed independently to each multi-filter and can be loaded with a Constant modifier, LFO generator, peak follower or step sequencer.
Shipping with 100 presets, Godfazer will be available soon for PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats. A price has yet to be confirmed.
Find out more on the D16 website.