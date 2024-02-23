Apple releases free Cory Wong Producer Pack for GarageBand and Logic Pro, bringing funky guitar, bass, drum, keys and horn loops to its DAWs

If the ultimate accolade for a musician is to have your own GarageBand/Logic Pro Producer Pack - and who’s to say that it isn’t? - then Cory Wong, the hardest working man in guitar-based funk, has just received it.

His new bundle contains more than more than 400 Apple Loops, three drum kits and a Live Loops grid that enables you to jam with the content that he’s provided. All the elements you’d hope for are here - tight rhythm guitars, rambunctious bass grooves and ‘in the pocket’ drum loops - with the bonus of keys and horn parts to layer over the top of them.

In the teaser video, Wong talks about his first steps into music making, revealing that he learned to play drums and bass before he got a Fender Stratocaster, the guitar model that he’s now become so closely associated with. And although it’s as a guitarist that Wong is best known, he says that he still plays drums and bass “all the time as well because it’s fun.” HIs advice is to "use this producer pack as a vehicle for creativity and find your own voice."

The Cory Wong Producer Pack can be downloaded for free in the iPhone and iPad versions of GarageBand and Logic Pro for iPad, and is coming to the Mac versions soon via software updates.