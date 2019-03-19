Cort’s Gold Mini promises the best of a dreadnought at 3/4 the size

Cort has announced the Gold Mini, a downsized version of its Gold D6 dreadnought, which aims to provide its best features at a three-quarter size.

The Gold Mini features all-solid woods throughout, boasting a torrefied ATV (Aged To Vintage) Adirondack spruce top - complete with “sonically enhanced” UV finish - and mahogany back, sides and neck.

Two strips of walnut are used to reinforce the neck, which also features the Gold Series’ new neck profile, with rounded fingerboard edges.

A 19-fret, 22.8-inch scale length promises to make this one a good choice for travellers or players with small hands.

Also of note is the double-lock neck joint - a dovetail reinforced by an added bolt - while Macassar ebony is used for the fretboard and bridge.

Elsewhere, there’s an abalone rosette and black binding with triple-ply purfling, plus die-cast 18:1 ratio gold tuners. We dig that new headstock logo, too.

The Gold Mini is available now for $799, and an electro version will also be launched - see Cort Guitars for more info.