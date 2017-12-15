Cort’s EasyPlay Earth50 might just be the best acoustic guitar for beginners

Cort has unveiled the Earth50 acoustic guitar, a new addition to the company’s EasyPlay Collection, which features a smaller body size, shortened scale and light-gauge coated strings.

In creating the EasyPlay models, Cort quizzed players on the most substantial barriers to learning, which were named as “complex hand mechanics”, painful fingertips, as well as instrument size, weight and cost.

The resultant guitar addresses these concerns, delivering a 7/8 dreadnought body and smaller depth, which offers a “more even tone” to help new players.

In addition, a 24.75” scale lessens string tension, while light-gauge strings and closer frets make for a more comfortable learning experience.

Other specs are in check, too, with a solid spruce top, plus mahogany back, sides and neck, as well as an ovangkol fingerboard, open pore finish, scooped bridge, brown-etched rosette and diecast tuners.

The Cort Earth50 is available now in the US for $299 (approx £220/€250) - head over to Cort EasyPlay for more info.