Cort takes aim at the boutique guitar market with the G290 FAT

Cort is renowned for bringing desirable designs to more affordable electric guitars, and the G290 FAT aims to deliver boutique guitar styling and spec at a sub-$1,000 price point.

A swamp ash body is teamed with a rather dashing flamed maple top, available in Antique Violin Burst or Bright Blue Burst, and bolted on to a birdseye maple neck and fingerboard via a contoured heel.

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

That neck also boasts a 12” to 15.75” compound radius, as well as Cort’s new Ergo-V neck profile, staggered locking machineheads and spoke-nut truss rod adjustment.

Two TVH-77 humbuckers promise high-output performance, but are teamed with an intriguing pickup-switching proposition, delivering single-coil sounds in second and fourth positions alongside regular humbucker tones in bridge, middle and neck.

Fun fact: one of this writer’s primary electrics remains a 15-year-old G290, so we’re particularly intrigued to see how this one compares.

The G290 FAT is available now for $849 - see Cort Guitars for more info.