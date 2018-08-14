Cort promises “PAF tone without the price tag” with new CR300 electric guitar

Cort is talking big with its latest value-for-money electric guitar, claiming the CR300 can deliver “PAF tone without the price tag”.

Said tone is a result of the well-reviewed EMG RetroActive Fat 55 dual humbuckers, which blend vintage-style tones with the benefits of a low-impedance output.

Elsewhere, the specs are as you’d expect from an LP-a-like, with a maple top on mahogany body, mahogany neck with (okay, not-so-standard) jatoba fingerboard, plus tune-o-matic bridge with stop tailpiece.

The CR300 is available now for $799 in an Aged Vintage Burst finish. See Cort Guitars for more info.