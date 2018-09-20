Cort has a thirst for Burst with its new Grand Regal acoustic guitar

Cort has announced the GA-QF electro-acoustic guitar, the latest addition to its Grand Regal series.

The key talking point of the Grand Auditorium design is that eye-catching figured maple top, which comes in Black Burst or Coral Blue Burst finishes, complemented by an abalone rosette.

Mahogany back and sides round off the tonewood selection, while there’s also a merbau fretboard and Graph Tech NuBone XB nut and saddle, as well as a dovetail neck joint.

Electro credentials come courtesy of the near-ubiquitous Fishman Isys T preamp and Sonicore pickup.

The GA-QF is available now for $299 - head over to Cort Guitars for more.