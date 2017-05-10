Cort goes for Gold with new torrefied acoustic guitar range

Cort has announced the Gold series of acoustic guitars, featuring the Gold-D6 NAT dreadnought and Gold-O6 orchestra models.

Both guitars boast solid Sitka spruce tops with Cort's Aged to Vintage torrefication process, offering a pre-aged tone, while internally, the X-bracing is scalloped to lighten the weight and increase vibration.

Elsewhere, the guitars feature solid mahogany back and sides, a “sonically enhanced” UV finish, reinforced dovetail neck joint, rosewood bridge with ebony pins, and bone saddle and nut.

The mahogany neck offers walnut reinforcements for stability, while the rosewood fingerboard features rounded edges.

Cort craftsmen are dubbing these “the best acoustic guitars they have ever built”, so we have high hopes indeed.

Cort's Gold series models are available now for $799 each. Head over to Cort Gold for more info.