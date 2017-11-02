Cort debuts latest entry in its “best-ever acoustic guitar family”

Cort has announced the latest model to join its “best-ever acoustic guitar family”, the Gold A6.

The Gold A6 boasts a solid Sitka spruce top featuring Cort’s Aged to Vintage (ATV) torrefaction treatment, which opens up the guitar’s tone.

Elsewhere, it’s packing all-solid mahogany back and sides, a walnut-reinforced mahogany neck, plus a 45mm bone nut and saddle, with Macassar ebony fretboard and bridge pins, as well as a “sonically enhanced” UV finish.

The model’s X-bracing is hand-scalloped to lighten the weight, while the dovetail neck joint is reinforced with a bolt to produce what Cort calls a DoubleLock neck, enhancing resonance.

Fishman’s Flex Blend System is also onboard, pairing an under-saddle pickup with a condenser mic.

Well, it’s certainly got the specs. The Cort Gold A6 is available now for $1,049, and comes with a deluxe soft-side case. Head over to Cort Gold for more info.