Cort announces top-spec KX508MS eight-string

Cort has unveiled the KX508MS, an eight-string electric guitar that promises boutique features at a reasonable price point.

Chief among these specs is a 26.5-28” multi-scale construction across the five-piece maple/purpleheart neck, which is teamed with a Macassar ebony fingerboard.

The guitar also packs a burl top - finished in Mariana Blue Burst - on top of a swamp ash body, while pickups are Fishman’s Fluence Modern humbuckers.

Other features include Cort locking tuners and an angled hardtail bridge; a single volume, tone and three-way toggle switch change up the tones.

The KX508MS is available now for $1,199 - see Cort Guitars for more info.