Cort adds open-pore, all-mahogany OC4 to AS electro-acoustic guitar line

Cort has expanded its flagship AS electro-acoustic guitar line to include a solid, all-mahogany orchestra model, the AS-OC4.

The OC4 features an open-pore finish with scalloped x-bracing and a dovetail neck joint, as well as a Venetian cutaway and 20 frets at 25.3” scale across the rosewood fretboard.

Electro tones come courtesy of the Fishman Sonitone preamp and Sonicore pickup, with soundhole-mounted volume and tone controls.

A rosewood bridge, 45mm bone nut and rosewood rosette round off the spec.

The Cort AS-OC4 is available now for $799 with hardshell case. Head over to Cort Guitars for more info.