Here's a super compact guitar rig with just four pedals – including the amp!

If you are chasing the dream of a whole rig you can fit on a pedalboard and into your rucksack, it looks like YouTuber and gigging pro Leigh Fuge has reached the endgame. With just four pedals he's built a whole rig that can run direct for live gigs or recording.

Leigh's Blackstar Dept 10 Dual Drive valve preamp with Cab Rig technology provides the key to it all; with a Boss MD-200 modulation, Walrus R1 reverb and Analog Man King Of Tone overdrive proving wise choices for flexibility.

This sounds like the best of both valve and digital worlds to us with an incredible amount of flexibility, as Leigh demonstrates in the video above. It's definitely got us thinking about how minimal we can get our own pedalboards.