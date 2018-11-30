Collings unveils C100 parlour acoustic guitars

Boutique guitar manufacturer Collings has announced the C100 parlour acoustic guitar line.

The company is talking big with this lot, touting parlour proportions but with the power and volume of a large-bodied instrument.

A near-16” lower bout and 4 3/4” body depth is behind the big sound, but the narrow waist and non-scalloped bracing design aim to deliver the balance and clarity of smaller-bodied instruments.

Three models are available: the C100, with mahogany back and sides, rope purfling and an unbound neck; the C100 Deluxe, with East Indian rosewood back and sides and an ivoroid-bound fingerboard and peghead; and the C100 Deluxe SB, with Sitka spruce top and sunburst finish.

There’s no word on prices, but we’d wager these beauties won’t be cheap. Pop over to Collings Guitars for more info.