Collings introduces versatile I-30 LC hollowbody electric guitar

Collings has released its I-30 LC hollowbody electric guitar, first teased at NAMM 2017.

A new ‘trestle’ braced body couples the neck and tail block for increased strength and acoustic energy transference through the maple laminate body.

Lollar Dog Ear P-90s promise to cover tones from jazz to blues and rock ’n’ roll, with a resonant, dynamic response from the guitar.

Elsewhere, the model offers a Honduran mahogany neck, rosewood fingerboard and Kluson ABR-1 bridge.

The I-30 LC is available now for $5,200 - see Collings Guitars for more info.