Chris Martin pulls Coldplay fan from the crowd to play piano at stadium gig

Proving that, just sometimes, musical dreams do come true, a young Coldplay fan got his wish at the band’s Munich gig this week when Chris Martin plucked him from the crowd to play the piano during a performance of 2016 single Everglow.

The lucky chap made the request by holding up a banner and, as the video above demonstrates, showed few signs of nerves as he played the entire song, with Martin on vocals.

He returned to the crowd to huge cheers, presumably with a Head Full Of Dreams of playing an encore.