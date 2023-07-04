Chordify can now display a song’s chords and lyrics as it plays, and offers live chord detection for guitarists

Chordify, the online music learning platform, has announced that it can now display lyrics. Additionally, there are new tools for guitarists, including live chord detection.

Chordify’s popularity stems from the fact you can - in theory - play back a song of your choosing while the correct chords are displayed. A new strategic partnership with LyricFind means that lyrics are now shown, too.

The new Guitar Toolkit, meanwhile, promises to add “a suite of powerful tools that will enhance the guitar playing experience of novice and seasoned guitarists alike.” One of these is the aforementioned live chord detection which, as its name suggests, promises to “instantly identifying chords played in any song or performance.”

"We are thrilled to announce our strategic partnership with LyricFind, a significant milestone for Chordify and our users," says Dion ten Heggeler, CBDO at Chordify. "The integration of licensed lyrics brings ease to orient and navigate through any song, and has been top priority for us, and we understand how eagerly our users have been waiting for this feature.

(Image credit: Chordify)

“Additionally, the introduction of our Guitar Toolkit represents a technological breakthrough, showcasing our dedication to delivering exceptional tools for guitarists. We are excited to continue evolving and expanding our platform to better serve our community and to act as a catalyst, connecting talent with technology, in order to create a more musical world.”

You can try Chordify for free, while a premium subscription adds many additional features such as unlimited access to songs, MIDI chord file downloads, PDF chord charts and diagrams and the ability to loop parts of a song. This costs £3/month billed yearly or £6/month billed monthly.