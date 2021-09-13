Man playing Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Can’t Stop riff using actual chili peppers gets a spicy reception

If you like your puns hot, visual and musical, you need to check out Tyzo Bloom’s spicy performance of the guitar riff from Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Can’t Stop, taken from their 2002 album By The Way.

Using what we think is a Makey Makey kit , Bloom has turned some actual chili peppers into MIDI-capable sensors, then used them to trigger the samples required to play John Frusciante’s spiky motif. At the time of writing, the TikTok clip had been watched some 2.4m times.

This isn’t the first time Bloom has done something like this - his TikTok feed also shows him playing Outkast’s Roses with roses, Black Eyed Peas’ Where Is The Love with tins of black-eyed peas, and the Spice Girls’ Wannabe with - you guessed it - spices.

Pointless? Yes, but - ultimately - isn’t everything?