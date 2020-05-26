Cherry Audio releases Voltage Modular 2 and offers “one of the finest Juno-106 synth emulations ever created”

Riding on the coattails of the Eurorack synth boom, Cherry Audio’s Voltage Modular plugin is a great option for anyone who wants to do their patching without having to keep spending on new hardware. Version 2 takes things to the next level, with its developer calling it “the most feature-rich, sonically flexible software modular platform in the world.”

This update removes all patching limitations, and promises new ways to build complex patches with fewer cables. Unlimited cables per patch means that the modulation possibilities are pretty much endless, while the Busses feature gives you a new way to build patches and gets rid of messy cables.

Each patch can also have an unlimited number of variations - these can be played individually, or you can use triggers or CV to cycle through them. There’s now an integrated recorder, too, so you can quickly capture your modular musings.

Other highlights include workflow improvements, the option to randomise a module’s settings, and a bypass feature. You can auto-align all modules to the left to keep things tidy, and many of the modules have been reworked. Owners of the Core package, meanwhile, now get more modules, and both the MS Vintage Bundle and Misfit Audio’s Digi Drums bundle have been expanded.

Speaking of bundles, Cherry Audio has introduced a couple of new ones. The headliner is the Vintage Voice Bundle (available for the introductory price of $29). Highlights here include SynthVoice, which is described as complete semi-modular vintage synth in the vein of the ARP 2600, and the DCO-60, which Cherry Audio believes is “among the finest emulations of the Juno-106 ever created”. This comes complete with Bank A of that synth’s presets, while the filter and chorus from the DCO-60 are also available as separate modules.

Finally, there’s the Vector Bundle (available for the introductory price of $29), which contains modules that combine vector synthesis, sample playback and wave sequencing.

There’s a lot to take in, then, but the good news is that the Voltage Modular 2 update is free for existing users. Voltage Modular Core (plus Electro Drums) currently costs $99, though you can buy the basic Voltage Modular Nucleus bundle for $29. The software runs on PC and Mac, both standalone and as a VST/AU/AAX plugin.