Cherry Audio dreams of electric sheep and teases the replication of a timeless classic

You get no points for guessing which legendary synthesizer Cherry Audio looks like it’ll be replicating from this latest teaser video.

Even before you hit play, the YouTube thumbnail is enough of a giveaway as to which polysynth is on the developer's block for its upcoming VST plugin.

If you haven’t guessed yet (shame on you), of course, it’s the good ol’ CS-80. Yamaha’s 8-voice beast, which was released in 1977 and heavily used by Vangelis for the Blade Runner soundtrack and numerous other works.

Of course, a CS-80 emulation is nothing new, but Cherry Audio has a canny knack for adding some rather useful features to its emulations. And we can expect some new additions in this version, especially when the tagline for the teaser video reads ‘more than a replicant’.

Currently, there is no information on specs and features, other than the date of November 22, 2022, which is the release date and not just a reference to the original film's own timeline .

Be sure to check back on that date for more information as it’s announced.