Cherry Audio celebrates first anniversary with Voltage Modular Nucleus, a free modular software plugin synthesizer

Cherry Audio is celebrating the first anniversary of its modular plugin synth, Voltage Modular and to mark the occasion it will be releasing a new free version for a limited time.

Nucleus is a collection of 22 modules and 67 presets and promises to be the "ultimate introduction to modular synthesis." Within the package you are treated to classic subtractive analogue synthesis in the form of oscillators, filters, envelope generators, amplifiers, and mixers. There’s also a sequencer, arpeggiator, and a full suite of useful utility modules and effects modules.