Cherry Audio celebrates first anniversary with Voltage Modular Nucleus, a free modular software plugin synthesizer

Cherry Audio is celebrating the first anniversary of its modular plugin synth, Voltage Modular and to mark the occasion it will be releasing a new free version for a limited time.
Nucleus is a collection of 22 modules and 67 presets and promises to be the "ultimate introduction to modular synthesis." Within the package you are treated to classic subtractive analogue synthesis in the form of oscillators, filters, envelope generators, amplifiers, and mixers. There’s also a sequencer, arpeggiator, and a full suite of useful utility modules and effects modules.
Voltage Modular Nucleus is available now for free until 31 August. Cherry Audio is also marking the occasion with some more software deals. The Year One Collection is on sale for $99 (regular $199), Voltage Modular Core + Electro Drums bundle ($50 instead of $199), Voltage Modular Ignite ($25 instead of $50) and Ignite users can upgrade to Core + Electro Drums for only $25 (regular $49). More information can be found on the Cherry Audio website.