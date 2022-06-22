Poison guitarist CC Deville pays tribute to Eddie Van Halen with live Eruption cover

After a long wait following postponements, CC DeVille and Poison are finally having nothin' but a good time playing their hits as part of The Stadium tour alongside headliners Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe, plus fellow special guest Joan Jett. Reports suggest the band are giving the other three a run for their money with a high energy show, but the guitarist is still taking the time in the set to salute a legend with Eddie Van Halen's instrumental masterpiece Eruption.

Following a flurry of runs for his solo spot with a white GMP V, CC ends with a burst of Eruption to the crowd's delight at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on June 18. And it looks like it's a regular thing because he was at it again the next day in Orlando.

This isn't a new thing for CC though, he's been paying his respects to EVH for years…