Poison guitarist CC Deville pays tribute to Eddie Van Halen with live Eruption cover

By published

The band are part of The Stadium Tour with Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe and Joan Jett

After a long wait following postponements, CC DeVille and Poison are finally having nothin' but a good time playing their hits as part of The Stadium tour alongside headliners Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe, plus fellow special guest Joan Jett. Reports suggest the band are giving the other three a run for their money with a high energy show, but the guitarist is still taking the time in the set to salute a legend with Eddie Van Halen's instrumental masterpiece Eruption.

Following a flurry of runs for his solo spot with a white GMP V, CC ends with a burst of Eruption to the crowd's delight at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on June 18. And it looks like it's a regular thing because he was at it again the next day in Orlando. 

This isn't a new thing for CC though, he's been paying his respects to EVH for years…

"There are no rules" – Eddie Van Halen: the last guitar mag interview

Rob Laing
Rob Laing

I'm the Guitars Editor for MusicRadar, handling news, reviews, features, tuition, advice for the strings side of the site and everything in between. Before MusicRadar I worked on guitar magazines for 15 years, including Editor of Total Guitar. I've currently set aside any pipe dreams of getting anywhere with my own songs and I am enjoying playing covers in function bands. 