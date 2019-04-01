Catalinbread’s Coriolis Effect combines a sustainer, wah, filter, pitch-shifter and harmonizer

Catalinbread has released the Coriolis Effect, which combines a sustainer, wah, filter, pitch-shifter and harmonizer.

Velocity and Acceleration controls shift tone into a lower pitch and filter out high frequencies respectively, while the Hold footswitch freezes the current effect. Position controls the dry/wet mix.

Guitarists can also add an expression pedal to adjust Velocity or Acceleration parameters on the fly.

According to Catalinbread, the Coriolis Effect is “a phenomenon in classical mechanics where a trajectory becomes altered due to a rotating frame of reference”. Now you know.

The Coriolis Effect is available now for $229. See Catalinbread for more.