Can the Fat Bottom brass bar improve your guitar tone?

Killer Guitar Components has unveiled the Fat Bottom, a machined brass bar designed to add mass - and tone - to six-saddle tremolo and hardtail electric guitar bridges.

The Fat Bottom promises to increase resonance, sustain, stability and improve tone, while providing a place to rest the palm.

When attached to tremolo systems, pushing the bar even offers a fluttering vibrato sound.

Installation requires no modification to the guitar: the bar uses the intonation screws that attach the saddles to the bridge plate.

Two models of Fat Bottom are available via KillerGuitar.com: Vintage (2 7/32” string spacing) and Narrow (2-1/16” string spacing) for $49.95 each.