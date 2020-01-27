Calvin Harris went back to his ‘90s synths for new Love Regenerator EP

Having made his name and fortune creating chart-bothering EDM, Calvin Harris’s latest project, Love Regenerator, sees him taking his sound back to the early ‘90s. In fact, he says that “every synth and sound used is from that time period”.

"Hypnagogic (I Can’t Wait) and CP-1 are the first tracks from my new project Love Regenerator,” says Harris. “I wanted to rediscover the way I originally began producing music 22 years ago before I ever thought about how it might be perceived by outside forces. Just pure fun and experimentation with what sounded good to me.

“The records are inspired by early rave, breaks, techno and house, the music I was obsessed with growing up. In fact, I’ve done everything I can to make them sound like they’ve come from a 1991 time capsule.”

Harris hinted at his new acid house-leaning direction last year, when he teased new music (and revealed that he was a very early adopter of Apple’s new Mac Pro) in a series of Instagram videos .