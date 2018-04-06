'Burst beaters: 6 contemporary LP Standard alternatives

You’re not going to buy a late 50s ’Burst anytime soon, so what are some more realistic contemporary options? We take a look…

PRS SE Bernie Marsden 2017 LTD

MSRP: £799

This latest Europe-only version for of Bernie’s SE - which was originally spec’d from his ‘Beast’ - features a new satin neck and is available in three colours. The thick-bodied 24.5-inch scale, Koreanmade SE 245 style signature features SE 245 Treble and Bass humbuckers, a volume for each, plus a master tone control. If it’s good enough for Bernie…