Buffalo FX unveils Patriot MkII fuzz pedal

French pedal co Buffalo FX has announced the Patriot MkII fuzz pedal , based on the rare Civil War Muff circuit, but with a few practical additions.

Those tweaks include bass-cut and mid-boost controls - ideal for matching the pedal to amps or band mixes - along with the usual drive, level and tone knobs.

Buffalo reckons the Patriot is well-stocked inside, too, with Russian NOS clipping diodes, through-hole components and low-noise metal film resistors. It’s even got a dimmable LED, apparently.

Pink Floyd fans will recall that the Civil War Muff was the fuzz used by David Gilmour on the prog legends’ Pulse live album, so the Patriot could prove to be a cost-effective route to that hallowed tone.

The Buffalo FX Patriot MkII is available now for €225 from Buffalo FX.